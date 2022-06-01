Jennifer Aniston lost as a lover in Hollywood, but won a place in Olympus as an actress

Jennifer Aniston She has never been an ordinary human being, as she is an industry in herself as an actress, and if fans want to know about her personal life, she is a library to describe everything about her love, relationships, heartbreak and more.

the hit comedy friends by Aniston, which graced home screens at 1994, catapulted her into the spotlight. From her impact on fashion and style on generations of women to her millions of followers on Instagramhas been an influential force for more than two decades.

The 53-year-old actress has won numerous acting awards and her love life has also wowed fans. Many of Aniston’s past relationships have been with other celebrities, creating an even greater spotlight on the men in her life.

The first romantic story of the animator, which reached the tabloids, was with the also actor Tate Donovan. The Upside star admitted to the magazine InStyle that you never saw friends And he really didn’t know her. After three years of dating, the couple got engaged in 1998, but split soon after.

After the breakup, Donovan joined the cast of Friends as the love interest of Rachel Green, Joshua Burgin. The split caused conflict on set and resulted in Donovan’s character only lasting six episodes.

She also had a brief romance with her Friends co-star and romantic partner on the series, as everyone’s favorite couple on Friends between Jennifer Aniston Y David Schwimmer they were about to become a couple in real life as well.

After her romance with the OC alum, Aniston began dating Brad Pitt after their respective agents set them up. Billed as a power couple, they were considered one of the most successful marriages in Hollywood at the time.

The celebrity duo split in 2005 after five years together as a married couple, which definitely sparked some controversy when Brad quickly moved on with his Mr and Mrs. Smith co-star, Angelina Jolie.

Justin Theroux, meanwhile, is her most recent serious romance. The two met on the set of Tropic Thunder in 2007, but didn’t start dating until years later, after starring together in 2019’s Wanderlust.

Theroux and Aniston married in 2015 but announced the end of their relationship two years later.

Even after the split, the couple remain close friends and have met on many occasions. the student of Leftovers posted a thoughtful Instagram in 2019 for the Cake star’s 50th birthday, writing: “Happy birthday to this fierce woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind…and fiercely funny. You B.”

The Friends star has been candid about her love life over the years. The actress gave her opinion on the former daniel mcdonaldwho sadly passed away in 2007, in a 2015 interview with The New York Times, noting that he might have been “The One” if she were older and wiser. “He was my first love: five years we were together. He would have been the one”said the Emmy winner at the time. “But I was 25 and stupid. He must have sent Justin to make up for everything.”

Although they enjoyed much of their time in the Hollywood spotlight, Aniston and Pitt They did a couple of average things like everyone else. “It’s like the ebb and flow of every relationship,” he told Vanity Fair in 2005.

Aniston once fielded questions about the infamous love triangle between her, Pitt and Jolie.

“The main focus [de mi terapeuta] is that one day you are a victim, and that’s it. So we take responsibility for our own input. Relationships are two people; everyone is responsible. It takes a lot for a relationship to come together, and a lot for a relationship to fall apart.”shared the Marley and Me star with Vanity Fair.

Jennifer Aniston’s mindset definitely paid off. Since her time on the hit show, she has starred in a number of notable projects, including her acclaimed role in the film Cake and her recent award-nominated performance in The Morning Show.

Aniston fans still believe she has the potential to spark beautiful new beginnings, even if we can’t see it at the time.