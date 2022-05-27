Jennifer Aniston makes rare comment about her divorce from Brad Pitt – Monet

+



Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt (Photo: Getty Images)

Seventeen years after splitting from Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston is taking the situation in quite a good mood.

The ‘Friends’ star, 53, reflected on her divorce from the ‘Inglourious Basterds’ actor, 58, on the final episode of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show Thursday. She brought up the subject when the presenter asked her what it was like to deal with the end of her famous sitcom in 2004.

“Well, I got a divorce and went to therapy,” replied Aniston good-naturedly.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston in the scene of the episode of Friends with the special participation of the actor (Photo: Playback)

“So I did a movie called ‘Married Apart,'” the actress continued, referencing the romantic comedy she starred in with Vince Vaughn in 2006. “I kind of embraced the ending.”

Check out the interview below:

Aniston met Brad Pitt in 1998. They were married in 2000, and announced their separation in January 2005.

Throughout the divorce process, speculation emerged that the relationship had come to an end because Pitt would have lived an affair with Angelina Jolie behind the scenes of ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ (2005). The star confirmed a relationship with the co-star shortly after the breakup with Aniston – who, in turn, married actor Justin Theroux ten years later. Both she and Pitt are now divorced again.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (Photo: Getty Images)

Jennifer Aniston at the 2017 Oscars with her then-husband, actor Justin Theroux (Photo: Getty Images)

Despite this, Aniston and Pitt have a good relationship these days. In 2020, they even participated together in a script reading of ‘Student Picardies’ (1982) that was streamed online – and rekindled the fans who would like to see them in a romance again. Actor Matthew McConaughey himself joked about the “sexual tension” between the two colleagues in an interview at the time: “Can I feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable.”

See an excerpt of the former couple’s reunion below: