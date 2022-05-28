Jennifer Aniston May Not Have Been Rachel on Friends, But An Actress Turned Down the Job

There are characters that seem to have been written especially for a specific actor or actress. It is impossible to imagine a ‘Jack Sparrow’ played by someone other than Johnny Depp, an Iron Man without the masterful performance of Robert Downey Jr. or the iconic psychopath Hannibal Lecter played by any actor other than Anthony Hopkins. The same thing happens to us with the actors of the famous sitcom “Friends”, since they all interpreted their characters so well that it is almost impossible to relate this story to other actors.

Nevertheless, the character of Rachel Green, played by Jennifer Aniston, could have been played by another actressGiven the Marta Kauffman and David Crane’s first choice was not exactly Aniston, but actress Jane Sibbett, who ended up playing CarolRoss’s first wife in the series.



Jennifer Aniston in Friends

Jane Sibbett has commented on several occasions that she was considered the first choice to play the character of Rachel, but could not accept it because she was pregnant at the time.. It was then that Jennifer Aniston attends the casting and auditions for the role of Rachel and the rest is history.

In an interview for the Australian portal “News.com”, the actress said: “They actually cast me for another character. They wanted him to be one of the six. It was going to be Rachel but I don’t usually tell this because Jen… Nobody would have done it like her“, she confessed. The actress also revealed that at first the producers did not know that she was pregnant, so she asked her agents to tell them the truth, since she did not want to be inconvenienced by it in the long term. “I asked my agents if they had told the producers that I was pregnant and they said ‘Oh no, we were going to tell you later.’ I said ‘No, I want you to tell them now.’ Obviously the producers said it wouldn’t work. I do not regret. Nobody could even come close to what Jennifer Aniston did with Rachel. She was perfect”, Sibbett assured.



Jane Sibbette

Finally, Jennifer Aniston was left with the role of Rachel Green, the character that catapulted her to fame and made her an icon of beauty and style for more than two decades. Sibbett finally played Carol Willick, Ross’s ex-wife who left him to start a relationship with another woman after discovering that she is pregnant with him and they decide between the three of them to raise little Ben.

The actress gave life to Carol in 15 episodes, but it was not very easy for her to have taken on the responsibility of playing a member of the LGBTQ+ community in the 90s. “Shortly after I started playing Carol it became clear that suddenly there was a responsibility to be able to face all the people who said this was wrong, including my own father, who had a very hard time with it (…) love is the most important way forward for anyone. So that was my biggest responsibility, to make sure people knew about it.”he confessed.