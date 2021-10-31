Jennifer Aniston misunderstands the interviewer’s words, then laughs

Jennifer Aniston, the actress who became famous thanks to the iconic character Rachel Green, is currently engaged in a new TV series in which she stars alongside Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. In this period, in fact, the new expected episodes of the second season of are coming to Apple + The Morning Show. In addition to being one of the best known faces on the small screen, Jennifer Aniston is also Hollywood’s most beloved diva and has starred in dozens of films ranging from comedy to drama. The actress is a very nice and brilliant woman: this is why every interview of hers is unmissable! If a few weeks ago while recording a podcast she enjoyed listing the characteristics that her ideal man should have, on another occasion she explained that, unlike many of her colleagues, she has a lot of fun acting naked. After being in the spotlight for most of her life, now he has learned how to make his mark in interviews.

But what we want to talk to you about today is a funny misunderstanding that happened to Jennifer Aniston.

The journalist Josie Gibson a few weeks ago during the morning program This Morning had as guests the actresses of The Morning Show, Jennifer Aniston And Reese Witherspoon. The two celebrities were connected via Zoom and were talking to the reporter about the difficulties the cast had to face, while filming the episodes in compliance with the anti-Covid provisions. Josie Gibson shared her experience and recalled that in the months when the pandemic was most prevalent, the presenters of the show This Morning they had to sit two meters away from each other. At that point he asked if Jennifer Aniston was one hugger, a person who likes to hug colleagues. Suddenly on the face of the actress of Friends a strange expression appeared and a little offended he asked the reporter if he’d called her a bitch.

Jennifer Aniston either because of the journalist’s accent or because of a disturbance in the audio she had believed that the interviewer had asked her if she was a prostitute (the term is quite similar). Josie Gibson felt mortified for offending the star and promptly explained what he had really asked of her. A simple misunderstanding that made Reese Witherspoon and the viewers who were watching the broadcast a lot of fun. Eventually however Jennifer Aniston answered the question, confirming that she loves hugging her colleagues and that for her too it was therefore hard to keep her distance, while filming the second season of The Morning Show. Reese Witherspoon then stepped in to talk about the excellent relationship the actors have on set, putting an end to that awkward moment. He said:

“We have a great time, it’s so fun, we go to work, we can be silly, and most of all, we love what we do. We just do our job, we love it, laugh and cry all the time. “