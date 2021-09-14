Jennifer Aniston misunderstands the words of the interviewer on TV: “Did she call me pu..ana?”

Jennifer Aniston misunderstood the words ofinterviewer Josie Gibson during an interview on Zoom, believing the latter had called her “whore“during their conversation. This hilarious gaffe thrilled the Friends star’s colleague Reese Witherspoon, who couldn’t help herself and immediately burst out laughing.

Josie, originally from Bristol, and the American actress were chatting with Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer’s co-star on The Morning Show. The three were discussing various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, also trying to explain how much the emergency has changed the world of television.

Josie explained that the presenters of This Morning had to sit two meters away from each other during the height of the pandemic and, in this regard, asked Jennifer if she was one or not. “hugger“, or a person who tends to hug colleagues.

Jennifer misunderstood Josie’s accent, believing she was just called “whore“:”hooker” in English. “You’re asking me if I’m a prostitute? ”Aniston asked, as Reese was already bursting out laughing at her friend’s gaffe.

A mortified Josie immediately made it clear that she actually said the word “hugger“and Jennifer jokingly asked for a translator revealing:”Yes, I am a hugging one“About their work on the set, Witherspoon said:”We have a lot of fun, it’s so much fun, we go to work, we can be silly, and most of all, we love what we do. We just do our job, we love it, laugh and cry all the time. ”