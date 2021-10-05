News

Jennifer Aniston, mom soon? – LaPresse

The Friends actress is on the verge of getting married for the third time and adopting a baby girl

May 1, 2021

Tight black body, jeans, high heels, usual reassuring smile and long blonde hair always in the foreground. Despite her 52 years, Jennifer Aniston looks fitter than ever. The actress was paparazzi in Los Angeles, while she was intent on having fun with a group of friends, including her new boyfriend, the director Will Speck.

Jennifer Aniston during an awards ceremony

According to many rumors, the two are on the verge of getting married. To confirm this would be a detail that did not go unnoticed: during the ceremony for the delivery of the Golden Globe, Jennifer Aniston would have shown a beautiful diamond ring left ring finger. The couple met in 2016 at work, while filming the film. ‘Office Christmas Party ‘, filmed while she was still busy with her then husband Justin Theroux, from whom she divorced in 2017 but remained very close friends.

I would say we remained friends, ”confirmed Justin. “We don’t talk every day, but maybe we call each other with FaceTime. We write. Ours was not a dramatic breakup, we still love each other very much. I am sincere when I say that I care about our friendship ”. Three years later, both Justin and Jennifer, in short, have found their serenity and now she can plan a new future. In which, apparently, there may also be children.

Jennifer Aniston in love again

Jennifer Aniston, che in passato è stata sposata anche con il collega Brad Pitt, non è mai 
diventata mamma. Ma secondo persone a lei molto vicine starebbe pensando di adottare 
una bambina ospite di un orfanotrofio messicano. La notizia ha fatto il giro del mondo, 
ma è stata anche smentita. Lasciando però un alone di mistero intorno alle reali intenzioni della 
Rachel di 'Friends', perché i suoi amici più stretti dicono che l'indiscrezione ha un fondamento 
e che la piccola potrebbe raggiungere Jennifer già il prossimo giugno.

La voglia di maternità di Jennifer Aniston non è una novità. Un anno fa, in occasione dei 
festeggiamenti per i suoi 51 anni, si era lasciata andare a una confidenza: “Non è molto 
quello che mi vedo fare in futuro, ma c’è un piccolo screenshot nel mio cervello, dove sento l’oceano, 
vedo l’oceano, sento risate, vedo bambini correre, sento ghiaccio in un bicchiere, sento l’odore di cibo in cottura. Questa è la gioiosa 
istantanea nella mia testa”. Una fotografia che presto potrebbe diventare realtà.

© Copyright LaPresse – Reproduction reserved


