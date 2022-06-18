Jennifer Aniston never ate the viral ‘Jennifer Aniston salad’

ads

More On: Jennifer Aniston Jennifer Aniston Wears Courteney Cox’s ‘Friends’ Dress 20 Years Later Not Right at All!: Kidnapping, Testicle Testing and Wild Times in America’s Most Notorious Gossip Magazine Jennifer Aniston jokes about divorce from Brad Pitt, therapy on ‘Ellen Ellen DeGeneres prepares for her TV sendoff: she’s been crying a lot

Jennifer Aniston is putting to rest a years-long confusion regarding the salad she ate every day for lunch while filming the ’90s sitcom “Friends.”

“I’m sorry, I feel like I’m letting everyone down, but that’s not my salad,” Aniston told Shape during a Zoom interview about the viral recipe on Wednesday. “It looks delicious, but it’s not the salad I ate on ‘Friends.'”

The whispers began when Courtney Cox told The LA Times in 2010 that Aniston ate the same “manipulated cobb salad” every day while on set.

Consisting of bulgur, diced cucumbers, parsley, mint, red onion, chickpeas, crumbled feta cheese, and chopped pistachios, the salad has been recreated thousands of times on TikTok and Instagram, with many believing it became famous for its name. .

Aniston has no idea why people associate her with the viral salad recipe. @eatinghealthyfeed

That’s not the case, though, as Aniston has no idea where the “Jennifer Aniston Salad” recipe came from, adding during a Q&A with Elle that she “would never have that many chickpeas in a salad, to be honest. It’s not good for the digestive tract.”

Aniston ate a “totally different” salad while starring on the NBC series “Friends.” ©Warner Bros./Courtesy of Everett C

His favorite salad at the time was “totally different,” consisting of shredded lettuce, chicken, egg whites, a couple of chickpeas, bacon, and a basic vinaigrette.

Today, the beauty is open to more than a salad on a daily basis, as health has become a matter of balance for the reality TV star, telling Shape: “Focus on being really good to yourself.” yourself, but also allow yourself moments of indulgence.” .”

ads