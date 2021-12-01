Jennifer Aniston new hairstylist to promote her brand LolaVie

Jennifer Aniston he took on the role of hairstylist to promote LolaVie, her brand of hair products. With a video posted on social media, the actress shows her skills while styling her make-up artist.

Jennifer Aniston posted an unexpected video on her profile Instagram. The star of “Friends” and “The Morning Show” owns a hair care brand called LolaVie and to promote it she decided to become a hairstylist test tube.

The actress got involved and released a video of her while doing the styling to her makeup artist. Obviously using designer haircare products LolaVie. A real hairdresser also participated in the hairstyling session, Chris McMillan, Jennifer’s friend very well known in the entertainment world.

The new conditioner from LolaVie, Jennifer Aniston’s cruelty free brand

Jennifer Aniston created her brand as a quick and practical solution to take care of her hair. LolaVie it’s totally vegan and cruelty free and a few weeks ago a new one came out product of the line. It is a conditioner which, as the actress explains in the video, it is used on dry hair. With just a few drops of the product, Aniston creates the styling for her makeup artist’s hair. The result is a glamorous and defined bob.

The conditioner is an emollient and moisturizing product, suitable for deeply nourishing the hair. The one signed LolaVie it is in the excerpts of bamboo, coconut, acai And Rose of Jericho and it has an effect long-lasting anti-frizz. Moreover, as the actress says, it is able to protect the hair from thermal changes.

The product designed by Jennifer Aniston has a creamy texture to the touch and does not contain parabens or silicones. With a 99% natural formula, it also helps repair and prevent fiber damage with the help of chia seeds. The cost of the conditioner is 29 dollars, just over 25 euros, and can only be purchased from the official website of the brand. At the moment, shipments are made only to the USA, to Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, Samoa Islands, Micronesia, Guam, and the Northern Mariana Islands. However, Jennifer Aniston is working to make them available in many other countries – you just have to wait!

