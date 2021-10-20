Jennifer Aniston, new love: «He found happiness with a colleague». That’s who it is

After having suffered so many sentimental pains, Jennifer Aniston has finally found happiness thanks to a new love. Sources close to the 52-year-old actress report it: the man who conquered her is a colleague. That’s who it is.

The great love of the life of Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly Brad Pitt: a deep romantic relationship, but also full of suffering. The two, in fact, had left and recovered several times, and in the end Jennifer Aniston she had been quite disappointed in various circumstances. Now, after three years as a single following the end of love with Justin Theroux, US magazine In Touch has revealed that Jennifer Aniston has recently started a new relationship. Sources close to the actress explain in fact: «She has finally found happiness with a serious, charming, funny man with whom she has many things in common. Thanks to him, Jennifer is back to feeling sure of herself and she has placed a lot of trust in him. Among other things, he confessed to her that he had never been a big fan of Friends and this seemed to Jennifer a stimulating detail ».

In the last few weeks, the rumors have multiplied: the new flame of Jennifer Aniston would be the actor Jason Sudeikis, 45, also recovering from a great sentimental disappointment. In fact, recently man has separated from Olivia Wilde, who ditched him for Harry Styles, former One Direction frontman, ten years younger than the actress made famous by The OC series. Jennifer Aniston and Jason Sudeikis they have already worked together on several occasions and have long been excellent friends, although love would have been born in recent times, also thanks to the support shown by the actress to her colleague after the end of her marriage.