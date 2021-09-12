Jennifer Aniston: new love in progress?

It seems that the protagonist of the series Friends and his colleague David Schwimmer are starting a relationship

Almost twenty years after the end of the television series Friends, which gave Jennifer Aniston and the entire cast notoriety, there seems to be some big news.

Jennifer Aniston, 52, and David Schwimmer, 54, are actually dating off set.

The gossip

During the famous reunion a few months ago, Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer had made some jokes about their friendship. David, in particular, had admitted that he had a crush on colleague Jennifer during the years they were shooting Friends.

A love

Even Jennifer, however, admitted that that sympathy was more than reciprocated. At the time, however, they both had relationships off-set and therefore their sympathy remained unexpressed.

Gossip about their alleged relationship was circulated by a friend of the couple who told Closer: “after the reunion of Friends, it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both of them. The old chemistry, which they had always had to hide, was still there. The two started texting each other right after filming and, just last month, David flew from his home to New York to see Jen in Los Angeles. “