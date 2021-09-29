Jennifer Aniston, new relationship in sight? “I think the time has come”

On the occasion of her participation in the Lunch with Bruce show, Jennifer Aniston said she was ready to start a new relationship

Jennifer Aniston she is ready to let herself go to a new love. Over the course of her participation on the Lunch with Bruce show, the Friends star has stated that she is ready to start a new romantic relationship.

As reported by PEOPLE, Jennifer Aniston stated: “I think the time has come. I think I am able to share my life with another person again. For a long time, I preferred to avoid. I enjoyed being a single woman. I loved this possibility very much, considering that I’ve been dating someone since I was 20. There’s something really nice about taking your time. “.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to Justin Theroux from 2011 to 2017. The Friends actress also revealed the traits she thinks the ideal man should have: “Well, the ease of talking to me the first time is a good indicator of our feeling. He must be confident but not arrogant, he must be ironic, please, really ironic! And finally, generous! I’m not asking that much! “.

Loading... Advertisements

Last June, Jennifer Aniston talked about her love life and revealed that she has never tried dating apps: “Absolutely not! I prefer the traditional way. I like someone asking me out!”. Finally, on the possibility of getting married again, the actress revealed: “Mmm, I don’t know. I prefer to find a very special partner. For now, I think about having fun with him and living a peaceful life. I’m not interested in legal documents, for now.”.

At the moment, Jennifer Aniston is on the screens of our PCs thanks to the second season of The Morning Show, distributed on Apple TV +.