Jennifer Aniston on Friends reunion: “It was more complicated than expected”

Jennifer Aniston is back to talk about the reunion from Friends, which took place for a special by HBO Max. Rachel’s historical interpreter then described the emotions felt in finding herself again with her former set mates, explaining how the experience turned out to be more complicated than expected.

After a series of forced postponements, Friends: The Reunion has finally arrived on HBO Max (in Italy on Sky). The special immediately attracted the interest of all the fans of the American sitcom, who thus had the opportunity to see the stars of the show together again, namely Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston. The latter took advantage of a recent posting on the podcast Literally! With Rob Lowe to talk about the reunion made for the streaming platform.

Jennifer Aniston described her initial reluctance to take part in a reunion, but also revealed that producer-director Ben Winston’s idea is what prompted her and her colleagues to accept the involvement. “His idea simply convinced all of us, because it didn’t seem like something that would diminish or obscure something that had been left perfectly in place.“, said the actress. Apparently, however, the most difficult part was the one that led them to unearth the memories of the past. Aniston added:”I think the reunion really dragged us all down, much more than we expected. Because in your mind you think ‘Oh, it’s going to be really fun to time travel’ but in the end it’s a little hard to time travel. When I say that the set has been put back exactly like the original I mean that it really was the same as it was many years ago. And suddenly here you are. And, you know, in the past 16 years, a lot has happened to each of us“.

The Marley & Me actress finally talked about the filming experience, stating: “Going back there was nostalgic and melancholy, you know, because a lot has changed and we have all taken different paths, some easy and others less easy for each of us. It was brutal and besides, you couldn’t stop it. There were cameras everywhere and I couldn’t stop crying. There was a time when we were all in a bit of a puddle of tears. Maybe David just didn’t cry. Matt was also moved at some point“.

Recall that Jennifer Aniston will return to the small screen as co-star of the second season of The Morning Show, available tomorrow, Friday, September 17, on Apple TV +.