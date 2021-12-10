Jennifer Aniston on pregnancy: “Painful. Women don’t need to be mothers to be complete”

Gregg DeGuire via Getty Images for Turner LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 19: Jennifer Aniston, winner of Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series for ‘The Morning Show’, poses in the press room during the 26th Annual Screen ActorsÂ Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 19 , 2020 in Los Angeles, California. 721430 (Photo by Gregg DeGuire / Getty Images for Turner)

Jennifer Aniston called the rumors about her pregnancy “painful”. The actress, 52, spoke with The Hollywood Reporter of his private life and of the many assumptions that circulated long ago according to which he would have preferred “a career to his children”. Aniston explained that the gossip about her past pregnancy was very painful for her.

“I took everything very personally, the pregnancy rumors and the ‘Oh, she chose a career over the kids’ hypothesis. But no one had any idea what was happening to me personally, medically, why can’t I … can I have children? They know nothing, and it was really painful and just plain ugly. “

The star of the Morning Show he then went on to talk about the pressure that social media today exert on people’s private lives, in particular for those most exposed:

“What the tabloids and the media have done to people’s private lives are now being done by social media to ordinary people. Although I haven’t seen a tabloid in so long. Am I still having twins? Will I be the “miraculous mother” at 52? I don’t know why there is such a cruel streak in society. “

Aniston wrote a long essay in 2016 for the Huffington Post addressing the topic of pregnancy gossip. He wrote:

“For the record, I’m not pregnant. What I am is fed up. We are complete with or without a partner, with or without a child. We can decide for ourselves what is beautiful when it comes to our bodies. That decision is ours and ours alone. But I’m not looking for motherhood because somehow I feel incomplete. We don’t need to be married or mothers to be complete. We get our ‘happily ever after’.

Aniston also addressed the issue of gender equality, explaining what she calls the “double standard” of treating the personal lives of women and men.

“Men can marry as often as they want, they can marry women between 20 and 30 years old. Women, on the other hand, are not allowed to do so “.

The 52-year-old will soon be back on tour, having organized a number of projects, including a sequel to the film Murder Mystery with his friend Adam Sandler. Aniston was also honored with The Hollywood Reporter’s “Sherry Lansing Leadership Award” for her professional and philanthropic contributions.