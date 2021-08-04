Jennifer Aniston on psychotherapy and Britney Spears: “The media ruin your sanity”

Jennifer Aniston he talked about the therapy he followed to learn how to manage anxiety and pointed the finger at the media that, especially in the case of young stars like Britney Spears, risk ruining the sanity of famous people.

In a new interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston returned to talk about her work and everything that comes with it, something she said the quarantine helped her cope with. “There was so much good and so much horror all at once. For me, the beauty was a great decompression. It was important for those who were willing to let a reset happen to slow down, take everything, reevaluate it, and dig. Literally cleaning up the shit we don’t need“.

While stuck at home and away from the chaos of work or public attention, Aniston explained that she was able to focus on her mental health. Above all, she worked to eliminate the things that have always affected her negatively. “My level of anxiety decreased by eliminating what was not necessary in my life and that instead before I thought was necessary“, said the actress, specifying: “Even realizing that you may not like it at all“.

However, after returning to the set of The Morning Show and filming the Friends reunion, Aniston had to prepare to re-face some of these stressors. In particular, the media. “It’s the promotion that creates a bit of stress in me. There’s only a second of what you’re promoting and then the rest is shit that you’re somehow forced to talk about. There is a great appetite for that and, listen, I understand it. But if you don’t give it, then if they invent it“, Explained Aniston of press conferences and red carpets, adding: “The way the media present the people who are part of this industry, as if we were always around the world or on the beaches having fun. But there are many other less obvious things that are part of it.“.

The American actress then spoke of the cruel treatment that the media have reserved for certain stars, such as Britney Spears: “They were feeding on young, impressionable guys. Half of these children started attending the Mickey Mouse Club. I was lucky enough to have grown up with a very strict mother. The priority was not to become a famous person. I think the group of guys like Britney Spears, as teenagers, didn’t have any help in figuring out who they were. They were defined only by this external source. The media took advantage of it, capitalized on them and eventually cost them sanity. It’s so heartbreaking“.

Aniston eventually explained that she managed to maintain her sanity by enjoying the strong support of people outside of show business after moving to Los Angeles. And while these people helped her stay down to earth, she also relied on professionals. “Therapy allowed me to remain optimistic and open to the world of Hollywood. I made a wonderful amount of attempts to achieve it. In addition, I have received examples of what I do not want to become and I have seen the people I love to get lost and lose their compass“.