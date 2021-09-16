Jennifer Aniston on the filming of Friends: The Reunion | TV

is back to talk about the reunion ofduring the podcast hosted by Rob Lowe, revealing that she was surprised by the intensity of the emotions felt on the set of the HBO special Max.

The interpreter of Rachel explained that it was producer and director Ben Winston who convinced all the cast members that it was a good idea to appear together on screen again:

We all liked his idea, and it didn’t seem like something that would diminish or ruin something that had been left perfectly.

However, Jennifer admitted:

I think it hit us all harder than we thought. Because in your mind you think, ‘Oh, it’s going to be really fun to travel through time.’ In the end you find that it’s really hard to do it because you go back to a specific period and the set has been reconstructed in a perfect way, everything was exactly as it was in the past, even the small details and objects on the shelves that had been preserved all of this. weather.

The star, currently the protagonist of the second season of The Morning Show, he added:

Suddenly you are there and it’s been 16 years for all of us.

Rethink the past together with his colleagues from Friends it was therefore nostalgic and melancholy:

A lot has changed and we have all taken different paths, some easy and some not so… And it was brutal and we couldn’t stop. There were cameras everywhere and I couldn’t stop crying… There were times when we were all in a vale of tears. Maybe David Schwimmer didn’t cry, I don’t think he was moved. But even Matt LeBlanc cried in a moment, even though he’s the tough guy of the situation, even he had a bit of a tear in his eyes.

What do you think of Jennifer Aniston’s statements on Friends: The Reunion? Leave a comment!

Source: People