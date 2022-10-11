Jennifer Aniston opens up about gray hair and old age

If anyone seems to keep getting better with age, it’s Jennifer Aniston. The 53-year-old actress, who has spoken to us before about the steps she takes to keep her skin young and glowing, now reveals how she feels about gray hair.

And it is that actress of The Morning Show He recently spoke openly about gray hair and what it is really important when it comes to aging. In this way, the former star of Friends, with the naturalness that always characterizes her, spoke about the importance of women do what they want with their hair. “If you want to look gray, go for it! If you want to continue dyeing your hair, that’s great too. I believe that everyone should feel confident in whatever decision they make, including dyeing the hair or showing off whatever natural texture it has,” Aniston said. “Hair for me is a creative way to express yourself. For this reason, accept a style that makes you feel happy without thinking about what they will say”.

With this message, what Aniston was looking for was to point out that there are two things uncontrollable by time: the appearance of gray hair and aging. And while with the first there are all kinds of opinions and remedies, the second is simply assumed and that’s it. And this cannot be so, Aniston reflected. As she explained, old age plays an important role in her routines. “For me, it’s more a question of how do I take better care of myself, physically and mentally. We can still thrive when we’re older, and that’s thanks to all the advances in health, nutrition, technology and science.”

With that goal, she uses cosmetics that she believes in. “The secret is to use the right products that not only deliver performance, but also are formulated with the best ingredients“, he told Glamor . “I try to limit the number of products I use.”

Actress who launched her own LolaVie hair care line in late 2021, which she spent five years developing. Additionally, Aniston has spoken in the past about the importance of wearing a protector to maintain healthy hair.

“The most important thing I have learned over the years from my stylists is to protect! We put our hair through so much damage – dying our hair, straightening it, curling it – it all has an effect over time,” she previously said. “That’s why it is essential to use products that protect every step of the way”.

This is not the first time thate Aniston opens up about aging gracefully. When he turned 50, the actress admitted that she felt “lost” by the number, but was confident that he was “entering the most creative periods of my life”. she told InStyle : “I don’t know what it is because I don’t feel any different. Things are not closing in any way. I feel physically amazing. So it’s weird to suddenly get telegraphed in a way that says, ‘You look amazing for your age.’ I think we need to establish some etiquette around that dialogue and verbiage.”

After turning 52 in 2021, Aniston returned to sharing her perspective on aging gracefully. “I am at an age where I am more interested than ever in my health and having a prosperous life.” The gray hairs are something secondary.