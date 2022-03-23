The Metropolitan Museum of Art (MET) is one of the most outstanding in the world and has a collection of more than 2 million works. The huge building, located in Manhattan, New Yorkhosts the work of great artists and many indicate that even the Jennifer Aniston she has a painting there that she painted herself.

The actress was born on February 11, 1969 in Los Angeles, California, but grew up in New York. She is the daughter of John Aniston, an actor who worked on “Days of Our Lives”, and the model Nancy Dow, from whom she was estranged for many years and became friends when the actress divorced Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston did Rudolf Steiner attend school? and later graduated from Fiorello H. LaGuardia High School in Manhattan. This institution specializes in teaching visual and performing arts, in order to prepare students for a career in the arts or conservatory studies as well as for university.

The Californian knew that she wanted to be an actress, but she also showed a great talent for painting. According to her, she counted her closest circleat age 11 he painted a portrait that was exhibited at the MET in a section called “young artists”but a photo of it never came out, nor did she speak about it.

Just over a month ago Jennifer Aniston He turned 53 and is in a very full stage of his life. In sentimental terms, she has great friends with whom she meets constantly and in terms of work, she is the protagonist of “The Morning Show”, a successful television series. AppleTV+ which earned her a SAG Award for Best Actress.

In 2019 he filmed the movie “Mystery on Board” with Adam Sandler and they are currently working on the sequel that would be released in late 2022 or early 2023 in Netflix. “Going back to work with my partner,” the actress wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of her with her friend and colleague of hers in Hawaii.

“A policeman (Adam Sandler) from New York fulfills the old promise to take his wife (Jennifer Aniston) to Europe. On the flight, a millionaire invites them to an intimate birthday on a yacht, and the two end up being suspected of a murder”, indicates the first installment of “Mystery on board”. Now it remains to be seen that Netflix release the official trailer. Did you know the story of the painting? Jennifer Aniston?

