Jennifer Aniston, Paula Echevarra… these are the favorite salads of celebrities

When we ask ourselves what do celebrities eat, the answer often goes through salads. Their favorite recipes are so varied and appetizing that we have compiled some of the most appetizing here.

Jennifer Aniston and Friends Salad

Actress Jennifer Aniston has confessed which is her favorite salad. They say that it is the dish that he ate every day on the set of the Friends series. What is he wearing?

Ingredients for 4 people: 2 and 1/2 cups of cooked quinoa, 1 sliced ​​zucchini, 1/2 chopped red onion, 1 can of cooked chickpeas, a bunch of chopped parsley, a bunch of chopped mint, 1/4 cup of chopped pistachios, crumbled feta cheese, salt, pepper, extra virgin olive oil and a squeeze of lemon.

Paula Echevarra

A few days ago, Paula Echevarra revealed on Instagram one of her favorite salads for dinner. With ingredients that help you fill up and get to breakfast without hunger, this recipe also helps you not retain liquids and take care of her skin and hair.

It is a salad that combines with tcherry tomatoes, lamb’s lettuce and goat cheesewashed down with Modena vinegar.

Lily Aldrige, salads to load up on energy

She does not deprive herself of a hamburger, but when she wants to eat light, the model lily aldridge resorts to a Thai-inspired salad in which it combines different green shoots and lettuce, tofu, parsley shoots, carrots, broccoli and quinoa. His recipe is perfect to recharge with energy.