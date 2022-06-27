Jennifer Aniston pays emotional tribute to her father John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston she is very proud of her father John Anistonso you have not hesitated to pay a heartfelt tribute after he received the Lifetime Achievement Award for his portrayal of Victor Kiriakis for 37 years on ‘Days of Our Lives’.

Suzanne Rogers, John’s co-star on the NBC soap opera, presented the award before a video of Jennifer played on the ceremony screen, in which the actress praised her father’s illustrious career.

“This is a very special moment for mesaid Jennifer, 53. “It is an opportunity not only to pay tribute to a true icon in the world of daytime television, but also to recognize the lifetime achievements of a great and respected actor, who also happens to be my father“.

“John Aniston has been working on television steadily for more than half a century,” Jennifer continued, before listing her father’s long list of credits.

The actress said that her father worked on all these projects “while appearing in every telenovela imaginable. For more than 30 years, his dedication to that show has earned him the respect and admiration of his fellow actors, deep friendships and has touched millions of fans around the world. your career is, literally, the definition of lifetime achievement”, concluded the protagonist of the sitcom ‘Friends’.

Although John was unable to receive the award in person, he garnered enormous applause from the audience for his iconic run.

