Jennifer Aniston, peace and admiration of her father, John Aniston

Jennifer Aniston practically honored her fatherJohn Aniston, for the 49th Primetime Emmy Awards on Friday night.

John, 88 years old Received a Lifetime Achievement Award During this year’s gala for his 37-year-old portrayal of Victor Kyriakis on NBC’s “Days of Our Lives.”

John’s Days of Our Lives co-star Susan Rogers presented the award just before A video of Jennifer Aniston was shown on the screen during the ceremony. In the clip, the actress praised her father’s brilliant career.

“This is a really special moment for me,” said Jennifer, 53. “It is an opportunity not only for A tribute to a true television iconbut also an opportunity to learn about the lifetime achievements of a great and respected actor, who is also my father.”

“John has been working steadily on television for more than half a century,” continues Jennifer Aniston, before listing her father’s long list of television appearances.

the actress said His father worked on many projects. “She appeared simultaneously in every television series imaginable. You take one at random… I’m sure there was.”

“For more than 30 years, his dedication to television and entertainment has been He earned respect and admiration. of his fellow actors, his deep friendships, and the admiration of millions of fans around the world.” “His career of his is literally the definition of a career.”

Although John Aniston was unable to be there in person, he received huge applause from the audience for his distinguished career.

“Jennifer (Aniston) is a natural talent“There are some things that you can learn as an actor but there are other things that you have to have innate, including the comic instinct that is your greatest asset,” his father used to say since the 90s.

Jennifer Aniston won an Emmy in 2002 during her 10-year run playing Rachel Green on NBC’s must-see television sitcom.

Aniston’s show of admiration on stage was the sweetest moment for a father and daughter whose relationship was at times turbulent.

In 2019, Jennifer praised her father with a sepia photo of a baby cuddling him with her arms around his neck.