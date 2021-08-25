Jennifer Aniston, perfect body and love of carbohydrates: her secret

Who said you have to cut out carbohydrates to have a great physique? Certainly not Jennifer Aniston! After years of renunciation, here is the food turning point for the actress.

The stereotype of Hollywood actresses obsessed with fitness and with healthy nutrition it is now far from reality. To date, the new awareness towards food and a healthy lifestyle has seen a greater awareness of the value of products and towards an approach to a diet balanced without sacrifice and without dangerous fasting. Jennifer Aniston he knows it well and now he has no intention of giving up any more carbohydrates, after years of being away from bread and pasta.

Jennifer Aniston starts eating pasta again

What’s better than a good one pasta dish or a beautiful one slice of bread? According to Jennifer Aniston, nothing now that she has started consuming carbohydrates again after a lifetime of giving up on ultra-restrictive diets. The actress comes from a healthy family and a mother who taught her children to eat healthy and exercise and the results are evident: Aniston has a flawless physique!

But today we know that for a great physique you don’t need to give up things, just dose them and have one balanced diet in all its components, with a lot physical activity. “I started indulging in a plate of pasta or a sandwich when I feel like it. I just don’t overdo the quantities“, stated the actress. And he is right! Nutritionists all over the world agree, that’s enough limit the quantity carbohydrates and associate them with lean proteins or vegetables.

Jennifer Aniston’s perfect body and beauty demonstrate how successful this dietary approach is and how much it is not needed give up on pasta or breadrather than focusing on sport and regulating quantities.