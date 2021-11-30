Jennifer Aniston planning to leave The Morning Show?

# #



Jennifer Aniston really amazed us all with her performance in season two of The Morning Show, the TV series about the world of television, which also stars Steve Carell and Reese Witherspoon. After a wonderful first season, which was unfairly underestimated by the Italian audience, the new episodes of the show arrived on Apple TV + this month. After that in the first cycle of episodes Alex Levy, the character played by Jennifer Aniston, had denounced the toxic environment that reigned on the set of the morning show, now in the second season she has exposed herself to try to dismantle that repeated system, even going so far as to face Mitch Kessler. After the twist we saw in the series finale, we wonder if we will see the star again in the next season of The Morning Show.

A reporter recently asked Jennifer Aniston a question about this, but she refused to give us a straight answer.

If you haven’t finished watching the second season of The Morning Show, do not proceed in reading because there are numerous spoilers of the new episodes.

In the episodes that arrived on Apple TV + in the last few weeks Alex Levy has experienced a real swing of emotions, since every one has happened to him. Since returning to work after the sex scandal, Jennifer Aniston’s character has suffered from back pain, faced the death of close friend and colleague Mitch, was vilified and even got Covid. And in fact, the finale of the TV series ended with Alex Levy who in the connection from his home, where he was in isolation, strongly advised viewers to be careful and repeated the motto that we heard so many times last year: “Stay safe, stay healthy ”.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter the actress, speaking of the many vicissitudes that Alex Levy had to overcome, admitted that at one point she feared that the writers would want to get rid of her. He said jokingly:“It was relentless! Honestly, at one point I thought the writers would kill me! ” And in this regard, he said that, if he were to return for a third season, he would like a different destiny for his character. She’d like to see Alex enjoy “A lot of love, fun, dancing, playing and doing something much lighter! “. After all, after what he has been through he deserves it.

Although Apple has not yet renewed The Morning Show officially for a third season, the reporter also asked Jennifer Aniston if she would eventually like to be a part of it, but got a rather vague answer. The actress hasn’t ruled out the possibility of participating in it, but admitted that, after working so hard on the second season, she doesn’t feel like doing it again. Here are his words:

“It’s so hard to even imagine it right now. Do you know when that time comes that every mother has a block and doesn’t want to have another child? Here, I am in that state. I don’t know if I could ever do it again! So, we’ll see ”.