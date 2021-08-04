Jennifer Aniston praises Jennifer Lopez: “She is the Queen of the Red Carpet”



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck in Italy: the holiday on the Amalfi Coast

Jennifer Aniston Praises Jennifer Lopez crowning her, at the age of 52, queen of the red carpet. The actress, interviewed by InStyle, commented on the pop star’s skill, defining her as a “great performer”. “I want to know what that looks like […] She’s really master of the red carpet.”

“It’s great. She is almost stuck getting angry with someone, but she is so beautiful – added Aniston -. You look at her and she’s like, ‘I can’t believe I’m here.’ But I don’t think he’s trying; she fell out of bed that way. She’s an actress.” The pop star is among the most discussed faces of the moment, thanks to his flashback with Ben Affleck.

The Hollywood star and the pop star are back together after the relationship ended in the early two thousand years and today they are more in love than ever. The last few months have been quite intense for JLo who, after the alleged betrayals of Alex Rodriguez and the farewell a few months after the wedding, has rediscovered the understanding of the past with Ben Affleck. The actor, in the past linked to Jennifer Garner and father of three children, gave Lopez a smile again.

It was 2002 when JLo and Ben, at the height of success, filled the covers of magazines, telling their passion in films such as Extreme Love – Tough Love and Jersey Girl. Then the crisis and the breakup, just before the date, already fixed, of the wedding. Time has passed since then, but it seems that Jennifer has never managed to forget Affleck. For weeks, after the flashback, the couple hid, experiencing the passion away from the spotlight. Until the trip to Italy and the photo, published on Instagram, in which Jennifer kisses her Ben tenderly during a day on the boat.

The return of love between JLo and Affleck has also rekindled the spotlight on another beloved former couple, the one formed by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt. The two separated in 2005 when Brad met Angelina Jolie. The divorce from the diva, which arrived in 2016, has made stronger the hope of a reconciliation between the former spouses who, in fact, have never lost contact and in public have always appeared very in tune.