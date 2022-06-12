Jennifer Aniston premieres haircut and rejuvenates 20 years. | Special

Jennifer Aniston premieres haircut and rejuvenates 20 yearsbecause after letting her hair grow during the pandemic, the actress that gave life to the famous “Rachel Green” of friendsstarts a new stage.

Just a few days ago we saw Jennifer Aniston in the most elegant interviewing actor Sebastian Stan, for the special edition of Vanity Fair where actors question some of their peers. Dressed in black, as she has become almost her personal seal, Aniston fell in love again with his simple and fresh style.

Now, the 53-year-old actress looks simply radiant as she entrusts her hair to the stylist to the stars, her great stylist friend Chris McMillan who has been the mastermind behind several iconic Hollywood looks.

On this occasion, Jennifer Aniston She opted for a layered medium bob and highlighted the natural texture of her hair, light waves that give the appearance of coming from sea water.

Jennifer Aniston Not only did she show off her new haircut with her stylist, but she combined it with a makeup-free face and a printed dress with lace details, resulting in an ideal style for summer.

for the tone, Jennifer Aniston He stayed true to the blonde he’s worn for years and his colorist, Jonathan Gale, kept his essence. To achieve the final finish, hair products from the actress line “Lolavie”which has fallen in love with the quality of the products and for being free of animal cruelty, something very close to the heart of the actress.

Jennifer Aniston returns to the movies

It will be in the coming months when Jennifer Aniston Give more details of your return to the cinema, both traditional and for entertainment platforms. Although the actress was extremely careful during the pandemic, she has slowly returned to her activities.

After the successful second season of “The Morning Show”, Jennifer Aniston has also finished the recordings of the sequel to “Mystery on board” alongside Adam Sandler and very soon Netflix will announce the release date, because as one of its original productions it is still one of the most viewed films on the platform.

Jennifer Aniston She combines her life as an actress with that of a businesswoman, as she continues to expand her fashion and beauty empire with her hair care line and a renowned vitamin company, the key to staying young and beautiful.