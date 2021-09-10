Jennifer Aniston presents LolaVie to the world

Jennifer Aniston announces the birth of LolaVie on social networks, its beauty brand. The increasingly beautiful actress at 52, unforgettable in the role of Rachel Green in the cult series “Friends”, has launched her beauty line of creams, body lotions, hair care products and aromatic candles.

For the star it is not the first time in the beauty world: in 2020 she was appointed creative director of her favorite collagen product line, Vital Proteins. ” Years ago I started using this product on a regular basis and, therefore, when I was offered to be a part of this brand more broadly, I jumped at the opportunity. I have always been an advocate of the pursuit of well-being and I am very happy to share the importance of collagen for the body and for health. I always tell my friends to drink plenty of water and sleep, whenever possible, at least eight hours a night, as well as remembering to take vitamins every day “, Jennifer had said.

The star has also distinguished herself as a producer in recent years. To the moment is at the top of the Netflix charts with comedy My fake-wife, and has just announced the trailer for the highly anticipated second season of the TV series The Morning Show.

Ansa and Instagram photos