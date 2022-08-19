Jennifer Aniston proves that 53 years does not prevent her from wearing a bikini

Perhaps the best kept beauty secret of Jennifer Aniston is not paying attention to what others say and dare to wear a bikini at over 50 years old.

Jennifer Aniston looks great at 53 years old with a bikini for this summer 2022

Jen took a well-deserved vacation and shared a bit of these days of peace and beach on social networks.





“Take us back,” the actress wrote while uploading photos of her walking with two friends on the sand — they’re Jason Bateman, Jen’s old friend, and his wife Amanda.

What caught the attention of the users was the image of Jennifer Aniston lying down and covering her face from the sun, wearing a black bikini top and pink bottoms, highlighting her tanned skin and those outstanding marked abs.

Aniston has always spoken out for the benefits of exercising; he has said that it is a fundamental part of his well-being both physical and mental, and has special routines.

“I do 45 minutes of intervals on my elliptical. I raise the incline, I run for two minutes and I walk for one, I run again for two… and I do it like that for 20 minutes straight until I’m really tired,” she revealed.

And in an interview with People explained how good he feels after exercising. “I really feel beautiful when I finish a great routine. Because I’ve taken care of my body, my endorphins are kicking in and my blood pumping. I’m taking care of the only body I have.”