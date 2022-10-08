Jennifer Aniston proves that “total black” looks rejuvenate and empower

Jennifer Aniston She is not only one of the most successful and famous actresses of Hollywood, has also become quite an icon of fashion.

to their The 53-year-old celebrity knows how to look youthful and modern with every look, wearing sexy and daring clothes, from skirts, to jeans, and bodysuits.

And one of the keys that the famous has to looking powerful and rejuvenated is wearing black outfits, the most elegant color of all.

That’s why, She leaves us her best “total black” looks to wear this 2022 and look fabulous, glamorous and rejuvenated.

Jennifer Aniston’s “total black” looks to look powerful and youthful at 50

Short pants and shirt

Jennifer Aniston looked very elegant and powerful wearing a very chic outfit consisting of black pants with a short shirt.

Shirt it was short and crossed in the abdomen, revealing part of his abdomen, and complemented with heels in the same tone, and her hair loose, looking beautiful.

jumpsuit and maxi coat

The actress taught elegance and style wearing a black jumper, with wide boot pants, which she complemented with a very chic garment.

And it is that Jennifer added a black maxi coat with this look and heels in the same toneand her hair was worn loose and in relaxed waves.

Jeans and short blazer

For a casual and elegant outfit, the famous woman combined blue jeans, with a black top and completed her look with a short blazer that gave her a youthful and modern touch.

This look was combined with some black ankle boots and her hair was loose and straight, exuding style and class.

pants and top

For another sexy and trendy outfit, Jennifer opted for wide-leg black pants that she combined with a very sexy black top.

This top had a sexy neckline, and it was crossed in the abdomen, revealing this area with elegance and sensuality.