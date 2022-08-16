Jennifer Aniston raises the temperature with a tight swimsuit

Jennifer Aniston is undoubtedly one of the greatest and most successful actresses of recent decades. This is because she adds her talent as a comedian, director and producer of American cinema. In social networks, she is not far behind and she has millions of followers who acclaim her.

Jennifer Anistonwho was Rachel Green in the television series “Friends”, a role for which she won an Emmy Award, a Golden Globe Award and an Actors Guild Award, in addition to economic prizes such as achieving a million dollars per chapter, during the last seasons, it has a glamor worthy of a star that is imitable by hundreds of women in the world.

Jennifer Aniston posing. Source: Instagram.

These money figures positioned it at Jennifer Aniston alongside Reese Witherspoon and Charlie Sheen, both also from Friends, on the list of highest-paid actors. What Aniston and his castmates accomplished at the turn of the century will forever stand as a milestone that ushered in a new era for the series.

Recently, Jennifer Aniston who decided to rest on the beach from his work routine, captivated millions of Internet users on Instagram with his photos, a platform on which he has more than 40 million followers. In the images she is seen enjoying her getaway, being accompanied by her and with a very summery look.

Jennifer Aniston posing. Source: Instagram.

The publication on the social network of the little camera, which has Aniston53 years old as the protagonist throughout a video and four photos, received more than 1 million 200 thousand likes, for the landscape and her poses in a swimsuit that they liked so much.