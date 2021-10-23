Jennifer Aniston ready for a new relationship

The actress enjoys the single life but has confessed that she would be ready for a new love

“My radar hasn’t intercepted anyone important yet, but I think it’s time. I think to be ready to share myself with a ‘other person“. He confessed it Jennifer Aniston, during an interview with Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy”, as reported by “Page Six”.

The ex Rachel of “Friends”, 52, said she really enjoyed herself. “I haven’t wanted to go out for a long time and I really loved being with myself without being part of a couple,” said the “The Morning Show” actress, adding: “I’ve been in couple since I had 20 years, so there was something really nice about taking time for yourself ”.

Jennifer Aniston seeks love

Aniston also admitted to being “one lass of the old woman school“And wanting to find thelove in person and not through a dating app. “People don’t get close to people anymore. They don’t. It’s weird, ”the actress said.

“There ease with which the conversation goes on there first time is a good indicator. Trust, but not arrogance. Sense of humor ”, this is what Jennifer looks at in a person. “Then generous, Kind with people. You see … very few things are required “, concluded the actress, specifying that she would like to date someone outside the world of cinema and from Hollywood.

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and from 2015 to 2018 with Justin Theroux. Recently, during the “Friends” reunion, she and David Schwimmer they admitted they had a crush on each other early in the show, but never got engaged unlike their characters, Rachel and Ross. Both of them, however, have made it clear that they are just great friends. Aniston has also been linked to Vince Vaughn, John Mayer, Bradley Cooper and Gerard Butler.

