Jennifer Aniston recalled Brad Pitt

The actress of Friends named her ex in an interview with Access while talking about the cast reunion

One of Hollywood’s unforgettable couples is certainly the one formed by Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt.

The ex-couple are still very close and the star recalled her ex-husband in an interview given ahead of the upcoming reunion of Friends.

The series

Jennifer gave an interview to Access in which he talked about the famous reunion of the cast of Friends aired on May 27. Brad Pitt’s participation in the show became one of the unforgettable moments of the TV series.

Guest star

Brad Pitt was one of the guest stars and Jennifer Aniston, speaking of him, said: “He was wonderful”. Brad Pitt played an old school friend who goes to Monica’s house for Thanksgiving.

Against Rachel

The old school friend takes it out on Monica against Rachel. During the interview, Jennifer stated that Brad’s intervention was one of the most beautiful and that sharing the set with his partner was a wonderful experience.