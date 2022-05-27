Jennifer Aniston recalls divorce from Brad Pitt when talking about Friends

Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to January 2005, but the relationship between the two echoes to this day. During the last episode of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, last Thursday (26/5), the actress was asked about the end of Friends and reacted with good humor.

“Well, I got a divorce and went to therapy”, pointed out the blonde, without losing her posture. “So I did a movie called ‘Married Apart’. I kind of embraced the ending,” she explained, of the romantic comedy opposite Vince Vaughn in 2006.

3 Cards_Gallery_of_Photos Angelina Jolie, 46, and Brad Pitt, 58, met in 2004 while filming the movie “Mr and Mrs Smith”. Despite being in a relationship with actress Jennifer Aniston, at the time, rumors that Brad and Angelina would be dating stirred the news and captured the spotlight.Andreas Rentz / Team / Getty Images ***Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-ex-couple (3) At the beginning of 2005, the actor ended the relationship with the interpreter of Rachel in the series Friends and, at the end of the same year, he assumed a relationship with Jolie. After some time together, Brad and Angelina decided they would start a family and adopted Maddox and Zahara Marley Jolie.Gregg DeGuire / Contributor / Getty Images ***Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-and-children In 2006, Shiloh was born. The following year, Brad and Angelina traveled to Vietnam to adopt Pax Thien. Finally, in 2008, they had the twins Vivienne and Knox-LéonGVK/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor/ Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (11) The actors’ relationship was, for a long time, a reference for many. Despite the large family and time together, Brad and Angelina took some time to get married.Sean Gallup / Team / Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (1) The pressure of the children, however, made the lovebirds finally announce their engagement. Surprising everyone, Brad revealed to Jolie that she worked for about a year on the engagement ring. The diamond, which was 16 carats, was valued at approximately $500,000.Anthony Harvey / Contributor / Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (4) During their engagement, Jolie faced a double mastectomy due to a predisposition to breast cancer. The actress revealed to the American newspaper The New York Times that her husband supported her and that “cancer is not necessarily fatal, and that it can be fought”.Ethan Miller / Team / Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-and-Children(7) In 2014, the couple made the union official during an intimate ceremony for 22 people in France. In addition to the decision for a mini wedding, another detail caught the public’s attention: Angelina’s wedding dress had children’s designs all over the train. The actress revealed that the “art” was made by the couple’s children.Karwai Tang / Contributor / Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (13) What seemed to be going well, however, began to unravel and rumors that the stars’ marriage was going badly started to take over the American tabloids. However, it was after the recording of the feature Allies, when Pitt was accused of cheating on his wife with actress Marion Cotillard, that the actors began to give signs that the marriage would be at an end.Dave J Hogan / Contributor / Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (2) In 2016, Angelina and Brad announced their divorce citing “irreconcilable differences”. The actor even revealed in interviews that he was very sad about the end of the relationship, but said that the ex-couple would be focused on the well-being of their children.Pascal Le Secretin / Team Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (9) In 2019, the actors’ marriage was finally made official. Full custody of the children was with Angelina.Gregg DeGuire / Contributor / Getty Images Angelina-Jolie-Brad-Pitt-Ex-Couple (10) After the drama, the ex-couple returns to the news for fights over property sharing or for something related to their children’s lives. The most recent was that Brad Pitt is suing Angelina Jolie for selling his share of Château Miraval, a charming farm in the province of Correns, in the southeast of France, valued at R$ 146 million, where the ex-couple’s winery works. . The actor claims he was not consulted and that selling to third parties is illegal Jason Merritt/TERM / Team/ Getty Images 0

The divorce process involved several stories. One of them concerns Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who would have been related in 2005, behind the scenes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Shortly after the separation, the stars of the film took up the relationship. Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux ten years later. Pitt and Aniston are single again.

In 2020, fans of the ex-couple cheered for them to get back together after reading a script by Picardias Estudantis. The moment was streamed online and showed the stars’ good relationship. Matthew McConaughey joked about the “sexual tension” of the moment. “Was I able to feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,” he explained.

Do you want to stay on top of the world of celebrities and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos