Jennifer Aniston recalls divorce from Brad Pitt when talking about Friends
Jennifer Aniston was married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to January 2005, but the relationship between the two echoes to this day. During the last episode of the Ellen DeGeneres talk show, last Thursday (26/5), the actress was asked about the end of Friends and reacted with good humor.
“Well, I got a divorce and went to therapy”, pointed out the blonde, without losing her posture. “So I did a movie called ‘Married Apart’. I kind of embraced the ending,” she explained, of the romantic comedy opposite Vince Vaughn in 2006.
The divorce process involved several stories. One of them concerns Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who would have been related in 2005, behind the scenes of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. Shortly after the separation, the stars of the film took up the relationship. Jennifer Aniston married Justin Theroux ten years later. Pitt and Aniston are single again.
In 2020, fans of the ex-couple cheered for them to get back together after reading a script by Picardias Estudantis. The moment was streamed online and showed the stars’ good relationship. Matthew McConaughey joked about the “sexual tension” of the moment. “Was I able to feel the heat through the screen? It was so palpable, so palpable,” he explained.
