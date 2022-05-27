Jennifer Aniston Recalls Her Traumatic Divorce From Brad Pitt On Ellen DeGeneres’ Final Show

The program of Ellen Degeneres said goodbye definitively to the American audience this Thursday, May 26, and, as planned, was attended by Jennifer Aniston as the brand new last guest, thus referring to the fact that the ‘Friends’ actress was the first celebrity to sit in the famous armchairs of the long-running evening space, which says goodbye after 19 seasons on the air.

The Hollywood star gave her good friend Ellen a doormat that read ‘Thank you for the memories’, another nod to her initial visit to the then-new show by the comedian, who gave her a similar doormat on her first visit to the set in 2003.

As if that wasn’t enough, Jennifer also wanted to recall the vital situation in which she found herself almost 20 years ago.

At that time, the sitcom star was still married to the now Oscar-winning Brad Pittbut soon after the marriage exploded into the air and led to a traumatic divorce which was followed by the confirmation that the interpreter had a surprising courtship with Angelina Jolie, his now also ex-wife.

“Well, then I got divorced and I had to go to therapy. And on top of that, I made a movie called ‘La Ruptura’”, recalled Jennifer in a jocular tone and apparently no rancor towards her ex-husbandwith whom he now maintains a fairly cordial bond.

“We are friends again, at least at this particular moment,” he explained in a previous interview.

