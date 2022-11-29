Jennifer Aniston recovers her long hair that she already wore in ‘Friends’

The haircuts that Jennifer Aniston wore in ‘Friends’ they are, even 30 years after the premiere of the series, a source of inspiration for many women. Although the ‘Rachel’ cut (degraded medium length hair) was, without a doubt, the most emblematic and the most remembered, in the sixth season its appearance also went viral. extra long hair. Now, at 53, the actress has once again worn it, raising passions among fans of the mythical Rachel Green.

Jennifer Aniston has been chosen by the American magazine ‘Allure Magazine’ to star in its latest print cover. And she has done it with a very sensual image, in which the actress, half nakeduses her long hair, with a length beyond the waist, to cover her chest.

Jennifer Aniston’s hair looks extra smoothas she always wears (despite the fact that her hair is slightly wavy, according to what she herself has told through her Instagram profile), with various layersanother of the characteristics in their haircuts, and in their Golden colour based on fine wicks. Judging by the images, in addition, the actress looks really comfortable with this hairstyle.

to get this mane XXLstylists have used Hair extensions, an accessory that many celebrities use to change their look. Although the bob cut and the medium length are two of the haircuts that are most popular this fall, the extra long hair It is an option that more and more ‘celebrities’ are turning to.

The image of Jennifer Aniston on Instagram accumulates more than 5 million ‘likes’ and 34,000 comments. But, in addition to her change of look, the actress’s confessions are also being highly commented. The protagonist of ‘Friends’ has spoken for the first time about her problems getting pregnant, a subject that she has pursued since her separation from Brad Pitt.