Jennifer Aniston Remembers Her Divorce From Brad Pitt On Ellen DeGeneres’ Last Show

Jennifer Aniston was one of the special guests on the last program of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” where talked about her divorce with Brad Pitt, after the presenter reminded him how he survived the end of Friends, 18 years ago.

Laughing, Aniston said: “Well, I got divorced and went to therapy. And then I made a movie called ‘The Break-Up.’” In reference to his separation with Brad Pitt, in 2005, after more than four years of marriage.

Recall that the couple allegedly separated due to the actor’s infidelities with Angelina Jolie, whom he married years later and now has a strong legal dispute over the custody of their children.

Jennifer Aniston on the latest “Ellen DeGeneres Show”

“I just leaned towards the end…I was like, ‘You know what guys, let’s make this a whole new chapter. Let’s finish everything and start again, ”she detailed.

According to his statement and despite everything that happened between them, Jennifer Aniston is still in communication with Brad Pitt.

Ellen DeGeneres says goodbye with emotional speech

With Aniston as a guest, Ellen DeGeneres ended her successful show after 19 years on the air. As a curiosity, the actress was his first guest in 2003 and one of the most visited celebrities with more than 20 times.

“I’ve been on your show longer than you’ve been on the air,” he said with a laugh.

Visibly affected, the television presenter said goodbye to her audience with an emotional speech in which she spoke of how important it was for her that someone gave her the opportunity to reach so many people. She discussed the difficulties she faced being a member of the LGBT+ community and she thanked the public for her for so many years.

Ellen DeGeneres ended her show after 19 years

“What a beautiful, beautiful journey we’ve been on together. And if this show has made you smile, if it’s lifted your spirits, when you’re in a period of some kind of pain, some kind of sadness, whatever you’re going through, then I’ve done my job…Thanks to this platform, we have been able to change people’s lives, and this program changed my life forever, “said an excerpt.

