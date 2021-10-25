Jennifer Aniston remembers James Michael Tyler with a moving post

In the last few hours it has gone out James Michael Tyler, actor who became famous for his role as Gunther, Central Perk bartender in Friends. As soon as the news was released on the web, of course, a farewell message to a beloved artist began to multiply. Could not miss that of Jennifer Aniston who in the sit com played Rachel, the great love of Gunther’s life. On Instagram the actress who therefore interacted a lot during the scenes with Tyler posted a moving memory of her friend.

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you – writes Aniston. Thanks for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much

James Michael Tyler He died peacefully at his Los Angeles home aged 59 after struggling with stage four prostate cancer in the latter part of his life. The actor first revealed he was battling stage 4 prostate cancer in June when he spoke on NBC’s Today Show and said doctors discovered his cancer during a routine physical check-up at age 56. . The cancer had spread to his bones, he said, making him unable to walk.

In addition to Jennifer Aniston, the co-creators of Friends Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

When he started out as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our attention and we knew we had to turn him into a character – their statement reads. It made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly recognizable. Our heart is with his wife, Jennifer Carno

One of quelel figures who, starting from simple extras, have come to touch the hearts of millions of fans. Thanks for everything James, rest in peace.