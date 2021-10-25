News

Jennifer Aniston remembers James Michael Tyler with a moving post

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

In the last few hours it has gone out James Michael Tyler, actor who became famous for his role as Gunther, Central Perk bartender in Friends. As soon as the news was released on the web, of course, a farewell message to a beloved artist began to multiply. Could not miss that of Jennifer Aniston who in the sit com played Rachel, the great love of Gunther’s life. On Instagram the actress who therefore interacted a lot during the scenes with Tyler posted a moving memory of her friend.

Friends wouldn’t have been the same without you – writes Aniston. Thanks for the laughs you brought to the show and to all of our lives. We will miss you so much

James Michael Tyler He died peacefully at his Los Angeles home aged 59 after struggling with stage four prostate cancer in the latter part of his life. The actor first revealed he was battling stage 4 prostate cancer in June when he spoke on NBC’s Today Show and said doctors discovered his cancer during a routine physical check-up at age 56. . The cancer had spread to his bones, he said, making him unable to walk.

In addition to Jennifer Aniston, the co-creators of Friends Marta Kauffman and David Crane.

When he started out as an extra on Friends, his unique spirit caught our attention and we knew we had to turn him into a character – their statement reads. It made Gunther’s unrequited love incredibly recognizable. Our heart is with his wife, Jennifer Carno

Loading...
Advertisements

One of quelel figures who, starting from simple extras, have come to touch the hearts of millions of fans. Thanks for everything James, rest in peace.

In theory, I’m a journalist. Basically I write about beautiful things on a beautiful site. Why come on, no one is cooler than the Monkey.


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

802
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
655
News

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: Chris Pratt announces the start of filming, video from the set!
638
News

Uncharted: Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the funny behind the scenes video
564
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
529
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
457
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
427
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
414
News

Chris Pratt announces the start of filming with a video from the set
349
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
315
News

Michael B. Jordan at Denzel Washington’s directing lesson
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top