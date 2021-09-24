Jennifer Aniston reminds you that she is Selena Gomez’s BFF by posting a photo of them laughing happily

If you forgot about this fabulous couple of celebrity BFFs, think about it Jennifer Aniston to remind you of his friendship with Selena Gomez!

The two stars share the same manager who is called Aleen Keshishian and who recently turned 53.

To congratulate her, the actress of Friends And The Morning Show has chosen to post a souvenir photo in which the artist of “Baila Conmigo“. An image that is not posed and that will immediately make you happy, watching them smile happily together.

“Happy birthday @aleenkeshishian. We love you“wrote Jennifer Aniston.

Selena Gomez reposted the tribute in her Stories which in turn was reposted by the manager, who added: “I wish we could celebrate together. @jenniferaniston @selenagomez (heart-shaped emoji) both so much“.

The two stars met years ago thanks to Aleen Keshishian and immediately became friends.

Last year, during a TV chat, they had remembered their very first meeting and talked about one thing that unites them: the love for pizza!

