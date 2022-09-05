Jennifer Aniston rescues a dress from 20 years ago that Monica wore in ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston has opened the trunk of memories and has dusted off a garment from more than twenty years ago. But it is not a garment vintage anyone, the actress has posed with a dress worn by her partner Courteney Cox, Monica, in the eighth season of friends.

The interpreter wore the printed design and lace neckline in a photo with her hairdresser, Chris McMillan, who posted on his Instagram account. Aniston shared the image on stories after uploading a photo of Courtney Cox wearing the garment in the series. “Does he look familiar to you? I still have it,” she added.

In an interview with People in 2021, Aniston already confessed that she had taken some clothes that were used in the series when the mythical comedy stopped airing in 2004. And specifically, she talked about the dress in which she poses now.

Courteney Cox, Monica, in the dress.

“I went to her garment rack and picked up a dress that Monica visited. I still have it and wear it to this day, and it fits. It is a floral print with black lace, tiny flowers, a V-neckline and sleeves with little ruffles, ”she revealed then in the magazine.

In that conversation, her partner and friend Courteney Cox said that “it had probably gone out of style and been worn again like four times”, something Aniston disagrees with. “She will always be in fashion,” she replied.

Despite the fact that the series ended twenty years ago, Cox and Aniston are still great friends and have a very close relationship. The actresses met last summer with the rest of the cast of friends to recall some of the best moments of comedy and take stock of the fan phenomenon that passes from generation to generation.

The six protagonists revealed that during the recording they became a family, and Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer confessed that the attraction that their characters felt for each other crossed the screen.

“At one point we both had a major crush on each other but it was like two ships passing, because there was always one of us who was in a relationship and we never crossed that line,” the actor revealed.

