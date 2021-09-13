Jennifer Aniston responds to rumors of alleged flirtation with David Schwimmer: “He’s my brother!”

Just a month ago, in early August, a rumor reported by Closer Weekly had sent fans of Friends freaked out at the idea of ​​an alleged relationship between Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer started immediately after the special episode of the reunion organized by HBO Max.

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer couple in real life? The indiscretion

“After the reunion, it became clear that the memory of the past had aroused feelings for both of them and that the chemistry they had always had to bury was still there “, read the message of the magazine, which also spoke of various appointments between the two ex-colleagues. After the immediate denials of their representatives, who called these rumors ‘false’, Aniston also wanted to set the record straight once and for all.

Schwimmer-Aniston case, the denial arrives

“It was bizarre. I could not believe it. I was like: really? He and my brother!”, the star told The Moring Show to Entertainment Tonight during a joint interview with Reese Witherspoon. “I understand, though. It just shows you how much people hope for fantasies to come true ”.

Fantasies that were fueled by Schwimmer’s big revelation during the reunion episode that the two actors had a real crush on the show. “Season 1, we … I had a huge crush on Jen”, Ross Geller’s interpreter had said, “At some point, we were both having a big crush on each other. But it was like two ships passing by, because one of us was always in another relationship. And we have never crossed that line. We respected it ”.

As twenty-five years ago, that border continues to exist, strengthened by a bond, yes, but only of fraternal friendship.