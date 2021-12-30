Jennifer Aniston returns to her fake pregnancies: “I was injured”

Beloved not only for his skill and his extreme sympathy, Jennifer Aniston it has distinguished itself in the entertainment world also thanks to a very strong sensitivity, determination And composure. Net of the misadventures, in fact, the actress has always managed to maintain an enviable self-control towards that type of situations which, as the gossip shows, have unfortunately been able to psychologically bend many Hollywood stars.

It is precisely in relation to the psychological pressures that the entertainment world offers that Jennifer Aniston has returned to expose herself, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, speaking in particular of the way in which multiple pregnancies have been attributed to her in a completely false way, by the tabloids. The actress first described herself in all her integrity, answering the question “how did you never suffer a public collapse?”:

It has certainly helped me a lot to have so many positive people around me. Also, I grew up watching people [sua madre, ndr] basking in victimhood and didn’t like what I saw. I knew this person was setting me an example of what I didn’t want to be, which is why I will never be like this. I think it’s toxic and it consumes your soul

Next, Jennifer Aniston talks about what disappointed and hurt her most aboutmedia fury in his regards: