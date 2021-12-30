News

Jennifer Aniston returns to her fake pregnancies: “I was injured”

Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read

Beloved not only for his skill and his extreme sympathy, Jennifer Aniston it has distinguished itself in the entertainment world also thanks to a very strong sensitivity, determination And composure. Net of the misadventures, in fact, the actress has always managed to maintain an enviable self-control towards that type of situations which, as the gossip shows, have unfortunately been able to psychologically bend many Hollywood stars.

It is precisely in relation to the psychological pressures that the entertainment world offers that Jennifer Aniston has returned to expose herself, in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, speaking in particular of the way in which multiple pregnancies have been attributed to her in a completely false way, by the tabloids. The actress first described herself in all her integrity, answering the question “how did you never suffer a public collapse?”:

It has certainly helped me a lot to have so many positive people around me. Also, I grew up watching people [sua madre, ndr] basking in victimhood and didn’t like what I saw. I knew this person was setting me an example of what I didn’t want to be, which is why I will never be like this. I think it’s toxic and it consumes your soul

Next, Jennifer Aniston talks about what disappointed and hurt her most aboutmedia fury in his regards:

People project their expectations onto you. I took it very personally when I heard rumors about my alleged pregnancies, or when I felt that people judged me thinking I preferred a career to starting a family. All I could think was “But you know nothing about me, you have no idea about my personal life, medical, or whether or not I can have children.” This was something that hurt me a lot.

criticismsFriendspregnancyinterviewOne

Vincenzo, psychology student.
Raised on bread and Sartre, accompanying with a hangover from delicious Lynch nectar.
As the first said, objects are things that shouldn’t be moved because they don’t live. Yet they do.
If even words succeed in this, the writer’s goal has been proudly achieved.


Photo of James Reno James Reno9 hours ago
0 36 2 minutes read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Ethereum arrives on BBVA Switzerland

2 weeks ago

From Julia Roberts to social communities: gray hair as a symbol of female empowerment

September 7, 2021

Infinite: lots of action in the second trailer of the film with Mark Wahlberg

September 3, 2021

Could Bitcoin Exist Without Fiat Currencies?

October 24, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button