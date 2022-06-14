Jennifer Aniston revealed a mystery about Friends and a garment that Courteney Cox wore and she stole from the set

Jennifer Aniston had long admitted who stole a dress from Monica’s wardrobe, in an interview with the magazine PeopleY now it was finally known what the garment was. who gave life to Rachel Green made an appearance in a photograph and showed that the style of friends It doesn’t go out of style and neither does she because, although several years have passed, it still looks perfect on her. For those who are lovers of this series that marked more than a generation, perhaps the clues that Aniston gave are enough to identify the piece in question.

“I went into her clothing line and pulled out a dress that Monica was wearing.. I still have it and wear it to this day and it fits me well. It is floral with black lace, with tiny flowers and a V-neckline, plus it has short ruffled sleeves,” he revealed.

This description made the fans revived the chapters of friends in her memory and find that dress. On Sunday, the actress, 53, shared a memory from her Instagram Story with Courteney Cox, 57, in that outfit she had previously worn Monica Geller while filming the series, on the couch in the Central Perk coffee shop.

Monica Geller’s dress in Friends NBC

In the picture, the actress wrote. “Does the dress look familiar to you? I still have it!” and she tagged her friend Courteney.

The Instagram story Jennifer shared CREDIT: JENNIFER ANISTON/INSTAGRAM

Though Aniston wanted to show off his new haircut, he couldn’t help but let the attention drift and fans of friends They went crazy when they saw the black dress.

Jennifer Aniston still has the perfect dress CREDIT: JENNIFER ANISTON/INSTAGRAM

When friends it was finished recording after ten years, the cast made sure to take something from the set as a souvenir, since they had grown and shared many life experiences during that decade. For Jennifer, the article wasn’t even about Rachel, but about her unlikely Monica Geller, who along with Phoebe Buffay, were best friends with her character.

Courteney didn’t take anything.In fact, meeting for the second time since the finale aired in 2004, to film a celebration of the NBC series that aired on HBO Max, She admitted that she regretted it, but let her intentions of stealing something that night be seen.

Friends, reunion and memories

All the actors took home some of the small pieces with which they brought their characters to life: Lisa Kudrow has Phoebe Buffay’s rings and Matt LeBlanc stole an “I Love Friends” plaque.

Meanwhile, David Schwimmer held onto Professor Geller’s small posters from the office at the museum and Matthew Perry stole the cookie jar that had a clock on it and gave it to Lisa.

Although it’s been a while since they stopped meeting on a recording, Jennifer and Courteney are very close and on their Instagram accounts they can be seen while enjoying some outings between girls.

In reality, the entire main cast still retains the chemistry that made this program a phenomenon and a series benchmark for the United States, since when they get together it is as if time had not passed. As LeBlanc said at that meeting: “We pick up right where we left off.”