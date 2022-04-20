Jennifer Aniston revealed a problem that tormented her for decades: “It started as something I accepted”

Jennifer Aniston revealed in a recent interview that she suffered from sleep problems such as insomnia, sleepwalking and even bedtime anxiety for decades.

For the star of Friends, going to bed was “almost like walking the plank”, as he described in dialogue with People magazine and assured that it brought him many problems in his day to day life.

Jennifer Aniston revealed that she suffered from sleep problems for decades (Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston)



“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t notice the effects of sleep deprivation when you’re younger because you’re invincible,” Aniston said. “It started as something that I just accepted and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physical,” the 53 actress listed. years.

When she went to bed, Jennifer tried to fall asleep and ended up looking at the clock, something that turned out to be worse because it made her focus on the time that passed and the hours of sleep that she lacked. “And the more I worry about it, the harder it is to fall asleep,” she confessed. The mere fact that night had come made her fear another long day of “counting cracks in the walls,” she said.

He also suffered from sleepwalking. She said that she was awakened several times by the shrill sound of alarms in her house that she herself had activated by walking through the home in her sleep. “I think I don’t anymore, that was when she was very sleep deprived,” she clarified.

Jennifer Aniston suffered from insomnia, sleepwalking and even anxiety at bedtime (Photo: Instagram @jenniferaniston)



Unfortunately, it took her too long to seek a medical diagnosis for her sleep problem. “It became something that I was really struggling with,” Aniston said. “It was the last thing on the list, but you can’t meet the three pillars of health – which are diet, exercise and sleep – if you can’t exercise and you can’t eat well because you didn’t sleep well, because your body clock He’s completely messed up,” he explained.

It has now joined a new campaign, Seize the Night and Day, where people can find news and tips for dealing with their own sleep problems.

What Jennifer Aniston did to solve her sleep problem

In addition to medical help, the actress said that having a nightly ritual makes a big difference. These days, she takes time to unwind with some stretching or yoga, and she leaves her phone out of the bedroom.

He also tries to “make bedtime the same every night, which is a challenge for us actors,” he acknowledged.

Stretching, relaxation and the phone outside the room, Jennifer Aniston’s keys to falling asleep again (Photo: AP)



What Aniston definitely isn’t about to give up, even if it means better sleep, is sleeping in bed with her three dogs. “It’s too cozy when they hug!” she remarked.

“It’s worth it. Especially since Chesterfield [su perro de 1 año y medio] he is no longer a puppy. He now he just has a deep sweet sleep. In fact, sometimes I envy his dream, ”confessed the actress.