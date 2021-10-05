Jennifer Aniston revealed she loves the Foo Fighters, calling herself a “super fan”

Can you imagine if your musical idol (s) stopped by to visit you at school or at work? That’s pretty much what happened to Jennifer Aniston!

The 52-year-old actress shared all her enthusiasm for the fact that i Foo Fighters jumped on the set of his series, The Morning Show. Dave Grohl and associates performed for a special cameo that will be seen in one of the next installments of the show’s second season.

“@Foofighters paid a visit to @themorningshow – wrote Jennifer Aniston on Instagram, along with a photo slideshow – This super fan will never forget this day! ❤️ Officially upset. 🤯 #FANFORLIFE #BESTHUMANSEVER“.

In the post, there are several photos and videos: for example while hugging Dave Grohl or with a stunned expression while posing with the frontman and the rest of the band, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Taylor Hawkins, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee.

You can see the slideshow here on Jennifer Aniston’s Instagram.



Loading... Advertisements

Dave Grohl, 52 – getty images

We remind you that the Foo Fighters have withdrawn the prestigious Global Icon Award ai MTV VMA 2021, which celebrates artists and bands who have had unparalleled careers and who continue to make their mark while maintaining a unique level of global success.

It’s about the mythical performance with which they honored the award!

ph: getty images