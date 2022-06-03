Jennifer Aniston revealed what she suffered when Friends ended after 10 seasons

Friends changed the lives of its protagonists and marked a before and after becoming the most watched comedy after 20 years of its last broadcast. The case of one of its main actresses, Jennifer Aniston was no exception and recently revealed how she dealt with the end of this series that lasted 10 seasons.



June 02, 2022 10:27 a.m.

Belong to a team 10 seasons in a series, and becoming a character that is highlighted by several generations, is a great feat that few artists can achieve in their career. It seems that for Jennifer Aniston It was very difficult to let go of the memories that he let her be Rachel Green when I finish friends.

Jennifer Aniston revealed how she dealt with the ending of Friends after 10 seasons

Aniston recently shared an interview with Ellen Degeneres in which he detailed how difficult it was to deal with the fact that Friends had ended. For 10 years she had played the young Rachel Greenwho arrived in New York to start her adult life and throughout the program she had her ups and downs until she closed with a beautiful future. However, the actress did not have a good time when the series ended.

Since we first saw 1994this comedy entered the hearts of viewers, many for having similarities, others for seeing themselves reflected in the experiences lived by these 6 friends and for 10 seasons they captivated the audience that still, almost 20 years later, continues to tune in to the program to enjoy the talent of the actors who lived there.

Friends saw as its main figures, David Schwimmer (Ross), Matthew Perry (Chandler), Courteney Cox (Monica), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe), Matt LeBlanc (Joey), and Aniston (Rachel), they were fueled by the fame that the series gave them, and increased opportunities in their career, growing and flourishing during the last two decades in the entertainment industry. Their personal lives have also had their downfalls.

Friendships crossed the cameras and the screen and they consolidated in real life, they were friends on and off the set. However, in the interview with Ellen, Aniston said that the end of the program coincided with her divorce, for which she had to go to therapy shortly after to deal with both situations.

Rachel Green couldn’t help Jennifer Aniston with what she had to deal with after Friends shutdown

“Well after the end of Friends, I got divorced and went to therapy. Oh, and then I did a movie called The Break-up. I just leaned towards the end. I was just like, you know what guys, let’s put this… let’s make this whole thing that’s happening to me a whole new chapter. Let’s end it all and then start again. And I want to tell you, it worked very well.”

Since Friends ended, Aniston has starred in several notable projects, including Horrible Bosses, We’re The Millers and Just Go With It. Most recently, Aniston starred alongside Reese witherspoon the hit Apple TV series The Morning Showwhich will return for season 3 later this year.

Aniston revisited the set of Friends during the HBO special, which brought back some very harsh memories regarding what was going on in her personal life during the filming periods: but it’s nice to know thatnow you can reflect on that and from a happier perspective.