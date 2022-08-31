Jennifer Aniston reveals a rare peek inside the ultra-chic living room

ads

Jennifer Aniston may be notoriously private, but she delighted fans by sharing a second look inside her gorgeous Bel-Air home in a week on Tuesday, complete with an adorable snap of her dogs.

Sharing a photo of her beloved pets snuggled up on the couch, Jennifer simply wrote, “Goodnight.”

As well as showing a sweet moment between Jennifer and her dogs, the photo also offered a rare peek inside what appears to be her living room, which features neutral textured sofas and a dark gray rug.

A glass-topped coffee table with a black metal frame can be seen in the corner of the photo, creating an eye-catching centerpiece for the room.

Jennifer Aniston revealed a peek inside her living room

While Jennifer’s table is likely a bespoke designer purchase, similar designs can be found on the high street, like this round glass coffee table from Mano Mano, which is currently on sale by more than 50 percent on sale. sale.

For a versatile look, this glass coffee table is extendable, with storage below.

Just a few days earlier, Jennifer celebrated National Dog Day by sharing another photo of her pets in her beautiful kitchen, which is impeccably decorated with a long antique floor runner, tan island, high-end coffee machine and dazzling glass. -Exhibitor of wines with facade.

Jennifer has shared multiple glimpses of her lavish Los Angeles home over the years. From images shared online, we know that the rest of the incredible space boasts stunning views, an outdoor pool, and a bar inside the living room.

Jennifer also revealed a peek inside her kitchen.

Jennifer enlisted the help of interior designer Stephen Shadley to transform it into a “warm” and “zen” space. “Jen is drawn to wood, stone and bronze, materials that have real substance and depth. No matter how beautiful or glamorous something is, it has to be warm and welcoming,” Stephen told Architectural Digest.

The property is where Jennifer previously lived with ex-husband Justin Theroux, and the couple even held their intimate wedding there.

