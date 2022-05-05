Jennifer Aniston reveals all her secrets to show off spectacular hair

It is a universally accepted fact that Jennifer Aniston has great hair. After all, she is the woman who gave the world the Rachel cut.

Therefore, the news that Aniston was going to launch your own brand of hair products was greeted with great joy last year, followed by bitter disappointment that its LolaVie products were not available all over the world at the same time.

The magic of products for the hair care set actress Jennifer Aniston is gaining more and more popularity. To celebrate, we sat down with the star to talk about ‘good hair days’, her best tips and her hair icon of all time. (You are welcome).

What inspired you to create LolaVie?

LolaVie, or at least the concept of a brand of hair care, it was in development for nearly five years. I was inspired by the idea of ​​creating products that promote hair health and that they were multifunctional, like a Swiss army knife… but, at the same time, they did not damage the hair. While working with another brand years ago, I got the bug to go behind the scenes and develop products, including the selection of ingredients and creation of formulas, and also the marketing that goes with it. I loved the process and wanted to do it in a much more meaningful way than as a brand founder.

LolaVie’s founder is the same woman who gifted the world with one of the biggest hairstyling trends of the ’90s: the Rachel cut. Photo: Getty Images.

Can you tell us a bit about the spirit of the brand?

We are on a mission to create products that solve real hair problems, but without so much talk. Our products contain nothing bad and instead use ingredients of natural origin, of vegetable origin and high performance. I like to think of it as the intersection of science and nature. Furthermore, all of our products are designed to be multifunctional. we believe in clean, vegan, cruelty-free formulas and more sustainable. Our products are formulated with bamboo essence instead of water, to conserve our most precious resource here on Earth.

For whom it is?

It’s for everyone. Works on all types of hair. The most difficult thing during the development of the product was to make it work for everyone, since each person is different and has a different hair care routine.

What does a good hair day mean to you?

On a good hair day, you feel amazing, so the important thing is to find products that renew your hair and protect it from damage every day.