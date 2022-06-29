Jennifer Aniston reveals her favorite exercise routine

It’s no secret that Jennifer Aniston has a spectacular body which we recently confirmed when she wore the dress Courteney Cox wore on ‘Friends’ 20 years ago. Fortunately, over the years she’s been pretty candid about how she holds up in such incredible shape so we’ve learned fitness tips and tricks to add to our own workouts.

As for what he’s been up to in the gym lately, the ‘Friends’ star told ‘PopSugar’ that there’s two workouts he loves right now. “I’m really focusing on pilates”revealed the 53-year-old actress and added: “I love doing a three-minute abdominal plank”. Incredible! For those who don’t know, a plank is a strength exercise that targets your abs and doing it for 3 minutes is a nightmare for some, but Jennifer seems to be a huge fan. He has also stated that he does weight training whenever she can (even with her dogs): “I’m always five to eight pounds in my house or if I’m out, in hotel rooms,” the actress said.

But don’t think that it only works on your physical health because it also spend a lot of time on your mental health giving much importance to meditation in the mornings. “Don’t wake up without thinking. Wake up, take a moment. Don’t look at your phone,” she recommended. Taking care of your mental health is something that became a priority during the pandemic. “We were dodging Omicron like Donkey Kong,” he jokes, recalling how last year COVID spikes messed up a three-month recording period. “I think I really didn’t understand the amount of stress we went through during those three months.”

“I wasn’t training like I normally do,” he said referring to that period of time after which he suffered a back injury when you tried to resume your regular exercise routine, although he admitted that he is now “slowly getting back to that”. Go all out, Jen!

