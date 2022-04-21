Jennifer Aniston reveals her secret to accelerate hair growth in a week

Jennifer Aniston surprises all her followers by revealing one of her beauty secrets to have that perfect blonde hair and that is that regardless of the passing of the years, the beautiful actress retains that attractiveness in perfect condition, so we are inspired by her tip to accelerate the growth of our hair in just one week. You will be surprised by the result!

If you want to show off your XL hair, this simple ritual will help you with this mission, so try this cheap idea that the protagonist of ‘Friends’ usually uses on a daily basis, the best thing is that you will only need a brush that is friendly to your hair. hair.

What does Jennifer Aniston do to have long hair?

Through social networks, a video of the famous went viral while sharing a bit of her morning routine. In the short clip of her, you can see that she spends a special time brushing her hair delicately, without touching the root and starting at the ends, a professional technique.

Photo: Archive

Why should I brush my hair every morning?

Brushing the hair helps stimulate blood to accelerate growth, it is recommended to do it three times a day to notice better results. It will also help you clean, in addition to removing impurities, so dare to bet on this good practice that will transform your hair.