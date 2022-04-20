Jennifer Aniston reveals her secret to eliminate cellulite and have perfect buttocks at 50

Jennifer Aniston has impacted the world with her statuesque silhouette, because the actress looks more beautiful than ever, so we are inspired by her beauty secret to eliminate cellulite and have perfect buttocks, so take note of this tip that will help you get a smooth skin in the most difficult to work areas.

When we thought that the only way to avoid orange peel skin was through exhaustive sports routines, the protagonist of ‘A Fake Wife’ surprises us with this ritual to stay in shape. She remembers that before incorporating any treatment you should consult a specialist who will suggest what is best for you.

This is how Jennifer Aniston eliminates cellulite

Through the ‘Hello’ portal, a specialist assured that the famous woman has tried a treatment known as ‘cuppping’. This procedure of Chinese origin has conquered many Hollywood celebrities because although it belongs to a current of ancient medicine, its aesthetic benefits have recently been discovered.

This is how Jennifer Aniston removes cellulite. Photo: Archive

What is cupping treatment?

It is an alternative medicine proposal that executes the technique of applying suction cups to generate a vacuum that sucks the skin. It is usually used for muscle recovery, however, its benefits for toning the body and stimulating blood circulation were discovered recently.

It seems to us an interesting alternative that we will surely try soon. You, would you use the cupping method to eliminate cellulite and have perfect buttocks like Jennifer Aniston?