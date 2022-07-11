Jennifer Aniston reveals her training to show off as a great guy at 53

Photo credit: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

Jennifer Aniston It is an example of effort and perseverance when it comes to healthy living. Since she rose to fame with her role as Rachel Green in friendsthe actress has maintained a toned and slim silhouetteNot without effort, of course. Over the years, we have all wondered what the secret of Jennifer’s great body and now it is the interpreter herself who has dared to reveal some of her tricks.

It was during an interview for the news portal PopSugar where the actress of The Morning Show He has opened up about some of his favorite sports routines and practices. “In recent years I’ve been focusing a lot on me pilates routine. although always I combine it with doing a three-minute abdominal plank“And it is that although Pilates is a dynamic exercise system that unites relaxation with muscular strength and mental control, Jennifer Aniston likes to add abdominal exercise to include a strength exercise that focuses on a specific area and that it requires great physical resistance to maintain the position for three minutes.

In addition, Jennifer also revealed that she tries to do all her training with the help of weights to increase physical effort: “I always carry with me weighs five to eight kiloswhether I’m training at home or out in hotel rooms. And if I’m watching TV or reading emails, I just use the weights.” A statement that makes it clear that Jennifer tries to stay active continuously.

In addition to focusing on muscle definition and toning her body, Jennifer Aniston also spends a fairly high amount of time taking care of her mental health, participating in meditation sessions every morning to stay focused. “Don’t wake up without being aware of this fact. Wake up, and take a moment. Don’t look at your phone. I have started to have what is called ‘conscious mornings‘. During these first few minutes of the morning, I dedicate them to observing my thoughts, to really knowing what I am doing and understanding what I want my focus to be for the day ahead,” she says.

The interpreter also highlights that food is another fundamental pillar when it comes to showing off a toned body, but above all she attaches great importance to healthy food because It also influences your emotions and your state of mind..