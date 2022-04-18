Jennifer Aniston reveals she battled sleepwalking for over 30 years

Lto battle of Jennifer Aniston against him somnambulism it had life-threatening implications. For decades, the actress fight insomnia and other sleep difficulties, which eventually turned into full-blown sleepwalking episodes that set off alarms in her home.

“I knew I was. I was woken up by house alarms that I turned on (while I was sleepwalking),” she told PEOPLE in a new interview. “And I don’t think I do that anymore, that was when she was very sleep deprived.”

Fortunately, the events served as a wake-up call for the star of friendswho understood that the dangerous episodes were a continuation of anxiety problems that he had been dealing with for years.

“I think it started sometime in my 30s or even earlier, but you don’t start to notice the effects of sleep deprivation when we’re younger because we’re almost invincible,” Aniston said. “It started out as something I would just accept and then all of a sudden you realize the effects of your lack of sleep and how it affects your day, your work, your mental function and your physical.”

Aniston sought medical help when going to sleep became “almost like walking on a board every night”, which definitely advised people with such problems to do so, and established a healthy bedtime regimen. The actress previously told Us Weekly in 2002 about his dream experiences.

“The alarm scared the hell out of me…” he said at the time. “I woke up and I was outside by the pool team in the back.”

Now the presenter of Morning Show joined a new campaign with the health and wellness website Seize the Night and Daywhich helps those who have trouble sleeping.

